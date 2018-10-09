Share:

Rawalpindi - The officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) removed a man from an international flight at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) after it emerged that the passenger had been nominated in double murder case in Kallar Syedan, informed sources on Monday.

The passenger named Tariq Mehmood, a Spanish national of Pakistani origin, was off-loaded from flight QR-633, sources added.

The man was accused of killing his wife, daughter and injuring another daughter in Kallar Syedan.

According to sources, the man reached airport to catch a flight to Spain. A team of FIA had arrested him and handed him over to a police team led by Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Investigator Sub Inspector (SI) Anwar Javed. A murder case was registered against the man at Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan.

Meanwhile, Airports Security Force (ASF) officials held a passenger at NIIAP after recovering three bullets from his luggage.

According to details, a man named Shafqat Rasool wanted to fly to Doha via flight number QR-633 when the ASF stopped him and conducted search of his luggage.

During course of search, ASF officials found three bullets hid in the luggage and arrested the passenger. The accused was handed over to local police for further investigation.