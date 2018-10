Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A man was killed in Chak 370/JB near Gojra over a minor dispute on Monday. Deceased Ghulam Murtaza of Chak 351/JB came to the house of accused Adeel along with his wife Sobia Perveen where both Adeel and Murtaza quarrelled over some issue. The accused, Adeel, opened fire on Murtaza, leaving him with critical injuries. He was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Gojra Saddr police registered a case and were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.