Rawalpindi - A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation at a football match within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line, informed sources on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nabeel. The brother of deceased also sustained injuries while trying to rescue his brother.

Police registered murder case and begun investigation. Relatives of deceased held a protest against police for not arresting the killers, sources said.

According to sources, four people named Navid, Waleed, Tayyab and Bashir fought with Nabeel during a football match. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed Nabeel injuring him critically. The victim’s brother came forward to rescue him but the men also attacked and injured him, they said. The attackers managed to escape from scene after committing crime, they said.

The victims were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where Nabeel died in emergency ward.

However, the condition of his brother is also said to be critical, they said.

Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of deceased gathered outside Police Chowky Tariqabad and staged a protest demonstration. They chanted slogans against police and demanded Inspector General of Police to take action against the investigators of PS Civil Line for not arresting killers.