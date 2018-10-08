Share:

LAHORE-Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has said meeting Nobel laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai will be a privilege.

The Raees star’s comment came in response to a tweet by the Nobel laureate who invited SRK to a talk at Oxford University where she is currently studying.

The principal of the prestigious institution, Alan Rusbridger, requested Khan to pay a visit to Oxford on Twitter and wrote, “Can we tempt you to (visit) Oxford University to talk to our students at Lady Margaret Hall (at the campus)? They love you.”

Responding to Malala, SRK said, “Most certainly would love to do it and meeting u will be a privilege.”

“Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon,” he added.