Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman Nishat Group, recently inaugurated a state of the art Intensive Care Unit at the Children’s Hospital & The Institute of Child Health in Lahore. The formal inauguration ceremony was conducted by Dr Masood Sadiq, Dean Professor Children’s Hospital, and featured chief guest Mian Mohammad Mansha, former Dean Professor Doctor Sajid Maqbool, Professor Doctor Shehryar Khan, members of faculty and other private sector donors.

The Mian Mansha Cardiac Surgery ICU was sponsored by Mansha and is equipped with 8 motorized beds and the latest medical equipment.