LAHORE - More than 76.3 million people were reached during weeklong ‘Nutrition and Breast Feeding’ drive, said Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday. Giving details, she said that out of 8,055,263 children, 312,249 were found stunted. Similarly 1,959,428 pregnant and lactating women were examined. 109,107 malnutrition women were referred to local health center for treatment. “Such a big number of children are stunted which is really alarming”, she said. Dr Yasmin Rashid advised lactating women to continue breast feeding to infants till reaching the age of two years. As many as 757,813 people were provided free of cost family planning commodities during the awareness week, she said. “Now we have data that will help devising a strategy to cater the problem of stunting”, she said. As many as 27,48,580 children were provided free sachet of vitamins, ORS and zinc supplements.