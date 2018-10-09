Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has urged architects of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to come up with and share innovative and cost effective ideas and proposals to the government for building low cost housing schemes and to conserve and protect the cultural heritage of the province especially Peshawar.

He shared these views while addressing the participants at the 1st International Conference on Regional Challenges and Exploring Sustainable Solutions. The conference was organised by the Institute of Architects Pakistan, Peshawar.

President IAP Ali Zafar Qazi, Chairman IAP Peshawar chapter Mansoor Khan, renowned architects and scholars from abroad and all over the country were also present on the occasion. In his speech, chief guest Taimur Saleem said that PTI-led federal and provincial government was committed to tackle the housing crisis in the country. He said that shelter to homeless people and working class of the nation would be provided with cost effective housing facility very soon.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce the strategy to build 5 million houses all over the country. Taimur stressed the young and professional architects to come up with innovative ideas and solution to conserve and preserve the cultural heritage of Peshawar.

He said the government will encourage and support the architects, as they are playing a pivotal role in designing the quality and cost effective infrastructure.

The minister lauded the role of Institute of Architects of Pakistan by organising such events to promote the work and worth of architects and local construction industries as well.

IAP president and chairman also addressed the participants and highlighted the role and issues being faced by the architects.

Later, the chief guest inaugurated the “Construction Material Exhibition,” where different stalls had been displayed by various industries from all over Pakistan. The minister thoroughly visited the stalls and showed keen interest in the work displayed at the exhibition.