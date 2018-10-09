Share:

LAHORE - While majority of opposition parties term PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest by NAB political victimisation, the Jamaat-i-Islami sees no vendetta in his detention rather it calls for expanding the anti-graft investigations and across the board ruthless accountability.

The JI, a major component of Muttahida Majlise Amal (MMA) , a group of five religio-political parties having 18 members in National Assembly and Senate, is also unwilling to be part of any future anti-govt alliance on issue of accountability.

All other components of the MMA including JUI-F, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan-Imam Noorani and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Islami Tehreek had criticised the arrest of opposition leader in National Assembly.

“The JI has no objection on arrest of Shehbaz Sharif but it demands across the board accountability. The impression of selective accountability must be removed. NAB should start investigation against all those people named in the Panama Leaks. Those who looted this country with both hands must be held accountable,” JI central leader Amirul Azeem said.

Azeem said the JI was not approached to be part of any opposition alliance on accountability matter and also no such kind of progress was in his knowledge.

“We are already part of opposition alliance formed on rigging issue. We will present our point of view if someone approaches the JI on any new coalition.”

Maulana Fazal, the head of the MMA, who was defeated on both NA seats from his hometown D.I Khan is very active on political front to create united opposition alliance against the PTI government. In backdrop of Shehbaz arrest, he played an important role to bridge the gulf between PML-N and PPP, the two major political forces that otherwise are poles apart. Since the JI had opposed Maulana Fazal’s idea of not taking oath by new elected members following general election, its reluctance to be part of the move initiated by the MMA president might create cracks in the alliance working in future.

The MMA has representation in KP, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies. No other party rather than Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s JUI-F and JI have any representation in the assemblies.

JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi and General Secretary Anas Noorani who is also spokesman of MMA called Shehbaz arrest by NAB a step

Influence by-polls in favour of PTI. Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Professor Sajid Mir and Islami Tehrik Head Allama Sajid Naqvi termed the arrest of former Punjab CM unjustified.

Founded in 2002, dissolved in 2008 and again revived in 2017, months before the July 25 general election, MMA considered powerful alliance of religious parties representing all schools of Islamic thought. MMA President Maulana Fazal recently said that more religious parties will be included in alliance in near future.