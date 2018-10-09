Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-corruption Murtaza Wahab has emphasised upon comprehensive plan to cope with natural calamities and guidelines for general public to minimise damages to life and properties during the days of emergency.

While addressing the walk organised to mark the national disaster day by PDMA Sindh at Sea View on Monday, the adviser added that 8th October was not only a day to remember earth quake victims but it is call for government and communities to take necessary steps for building disaster resilient nation to deal future natural disasters, project approved for high level street to save the life of people and the fire tenders also purchase across the Sindh.

He called upon media to play its role to raise awareness among the masses through educating common man about Disaster preparedness and responses.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that floods, torrential rains and drought were major challenges faced by Sindh province.

“In 2010 during massive floods, Sindh government had gone through huge exercise to rescue millions of flood hit people often districts of the province and successfully completed rehabilitation process,” the provincial advisor said.