LAHORE - While former chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif is already in NAB’s custody for 10 days facing interrogation in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, the NAB Lahore has also summoned his son- Salman- for Wednesday (Oct 10) for inquiry into “assets disproportionate to his income”.

The anti-graft body has initiated proceedings against the Sharif junior at a time when opposition parties are closing ranks against the nascent PTI-led coalition. The PML-N has already warned the government to call the sessions of the National and the Punjab assemblies, as already requisitioned, or face protests. Other opposition parties are also supporting the PML-N’s point of view.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said at his maiden news conference in the Punjab capital on Sunday that his government would not spare any corrupt and there would also be no NRO with anyone. Political tension has gone up with the arrest of the PML-N president, who is also a former chief minister, and temperature would rise further with more activity by opposition parties.

Sources aware of the matter concerning Salman Shehbaz allege that it is white collar crime

However, the NAB is unable to share its details because the Supreme Court has stopped it from issuing press releases in cases under investigation.

Meanwhile, taking serious notice of the illegal establishment of the campuses of the Sargodha University in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin, the NAB Lahore has arrested six top bosses of the institution. Former vice chancellor Muhammad Akram; former registrar Brig (retd) Rao Jameel; Lahore campus chief executive Mian Javed and director admin Mr Akram are among them.

It is said that Chief Executive of the Mandi Bahauddin campus and his partner have also been taken into custody.

The accused were interrogated at the Lahore headquarters.

Now they would be produced before an accountability court for remand, which is a legal requirement. The accused would remain in the NAB custody unless interrogation is completed.

Informed sources say that heavy fees were charged from the students of these campuses but they were neither given any examination nor issued degrees. The case of the Sargodha University had been referred by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to the Lahore office of the NAB.

It is also leant that a committee has been set up to work out a methodology to save the future of the affected students. Also, this body would take measures to recover the money illegally charged by the university authorities.

ASHRAF MUMTAZ