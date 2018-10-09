Share:

ISLAMABAD - The accountability court of Islamabad Monday adjourned hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday (tomorrow).

NAB Investigation Ofiicer informed the court that no witness had informed that Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were dependent of former prime minister and the accused sent money to them.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing over corruption reference against former prime minister filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Accused Nawaz Sharif could not appear before court due to his appearance before Lahore High Court (LHC) bench.

As the hearing began, Haris filed a request seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client and informed the court that Nawaz was supposed to appear before LHC bench in person.

Later during cross examining, NAB IO informed the court that three reminders were sent to Saudi Arabia government to get reply of mutual legal assistance (MLA) related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

Haris objected over the statement and added that a total of 20 letters were submitted except a letter dated August 21, 2017. There were only two letters inside an envelope received by him, he argued.

To a query, Mehboob Alam stated that no letter was written to verify the UAE response dated June 28, 2017, in which shifting of Ahli Steel Mills goods from Dubai to Jeddah was mentioned. The accused Hussain Nawaz also adopted the stance regarding shifting of goods, he stated.

The NAB IO said there was difference in goods’ description of the UAE officials and LC, saying that in response of MLA by UAE government, the goods’ description was scrap machinery. However, the goods description was ‘second hand rolling mills equipment’ in accordance with letter of credit.

Mehboob Alam said no witness had given statement regarding the establishment dates of Hill Metal and Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

In response to a question, he said he was a graduate and working with the NAB since 2007, saying that he had not conducted investigation into the case that related to such business. He did not know who prepared the financial statement of Hill Metal company.

Judge Malik asked the defense counsel to end such questions. To a question, the IO informed the court that there was no name of Nawaz in documents that show him as shareholder, director or partner in Hill Metal Establishment (HME), saying that there was no evidence regarding the role of Nawaz in purchase agreement of machinery or he applied loan for HME.

He stated that no witness had informed that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were dependent on former prime minister and he sent money to his both sons. The former prime minister did not hold any public office from 1999 to 2013. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow, wherein the the defense counsel would continue cross-examining of NAB IO.