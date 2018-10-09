Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Director General of Health Dr Munir Ahmad has directed chief executive officers (CEOs) of health to monitor 12 days anti-measles campaign starting from October 15 to achieve the desired results.

Addressing the CEOs Health conference arranged to review arrangements for upcoming anti measles campaign on Monday, he directed seeking cooperation of religious scholars, minorities leaders, Imams of Mosques, teachers and social workers for mobilizing general public. UNICEF Chief Punjab Dr Tahir Manzoor, Dr Quratulain, Dr Tanvir, representatives of WHO and Gates Foundation also participated in the meeting.

CEOs briefed the meeting about arrangements in their districts according to the micro plan and the guidelines provided by the department and UNICEF. It was informed that anti measles campaign would be launched in 3550 Union Councils of the province including 116 UCs of Lahore. More than 19 million children from 6 months to 7 years would be inoculated for which 15 thousand skilled teams have been constituted. 3550 medical officers have been posted as supervisors.