SHIKARPUR - An alleged thief was killed while another thief sustained bullet wounds in firing when who were trying to steal the buffaloes from the house of Ashique Ali Booho on Monday. Muzamil Soomro, SHO confirmed the incident and elaborated that an alleged thief identified as Rahib Ali Jatoi was killed while his another accomplice identified as Irshad Ali Jatoi sustained bullet wounds when who were busy to steal the buffaloes from the house of Ahsique Ali Booho, situated outskirts of the Khanpur city. Moreover, he quoted the house owner statement that Rahib Ali Jatoi, an alleged thief, and Irshad Ali Jatoi killed and injured in the firing of their abettors who were standing outside of the house when we [house owner] took resort to aerial firing to save the buffaloes and their abettors also started firing when Rahib Ali Jatoi was killed while Irshad Ali Jatoi sustained bullet wounds in the firing of their abettors.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to Khanpur Hospital for post-mortem and injured for medical treatment from where the dead body of the deceased handed over to his mother while injured referred to DHQ Hospital Shikarpur for further medical treatment after providing him medical assistances.

SHO further informed that killed thief Rahib Ali Jatoi was wanted to Rustam police while his elder brother Anwar Ali Jatoi, who also killed a couple of years ago in firing, had criminal record. Area police have launched investigation into the matter, SHO concluded.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have succeeded in finding veracity of the incident till filling of this news story.

Meanwhile, a villager was shot dead while four persons of rival tribesmen sustained bullet wounds over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land at Darya Khan Bulledi village, in the limits of Mouladad police station on Monday.

Manzoor Ali Soomro, the Writing Head Constable (WHC) of above mentioned police station, said that a brawl erupted between Buledi and Khoso community persons over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land, on it, both the persons opened indiscriminate firing on each other.

As a result, Ghulam Ali, 40, son of Lal Jaan Buledi was killed while his rival party men identified as Haji Ameer Bux, Nizamuddin, Zahoor and Abdul Rasheed all of by caste Khoso sustained severe bullet wounds.

Area police rushed to the spot and controlled over the situation and shifted the body of deceased man to DHQ Hospital Jacobabad and injured for medical treatment from where the body of deceased handed over to his relatives while injured were admitted at the hospital.

Area police have launched a manhunt, WHC concluded. Cases were to be registered till tilling of this news file.