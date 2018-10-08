Share:

It is an undeniable fact that I was ordered of (Flexible Mobile Stand) order No. 346599692, through an online shopping to the Daraza Seller Company in Karachi. Company booked my order and within few days. The product was delivered to me by TCS, Shikarpur city, and the product was found defective and was useless. I called to the same company to tell them regarding such product, the number being switched off. So keeping this progress in view Government should take immediate action with iron hands.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, September 25.