LAHORE (PR) - OPPO has been named as the leading smartphone brand by market research firm Counterpoint in the lower premium segment. This stunning result proves the brand is thriving amongst fierce competition in a largely saturated market. Furthermore, with more than 95% of flagship sales coming from the domestic China market, its clear OPPO has ample opportunity to grow its share and thus bring more beautiful smartphone products to young consumers around the world.

George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said “OPPO keeps on addressing its expertise to intended youth consumers through various fashion and lifestyle collaborations in mainstream culture. It has been a triumphant technique for OPPO in making the brand more useful to smartphone users with advanced technology.”

With our portfolio ranging mid-range smartphones offers high value for money and affordable to our target audience so that they discover ever-evolving technological innovations”.

The Counterpoint report concluded that the global high-end smartphone market grew by 7% in the second quarter of 2018, with excellent performance in high-end product shipments. OPPO accounted for 10% of the overall premium smartphone market and in the $400-600 price segment, OPPO ranked first with 22% market share, followed by Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and others. Within the hugely important China high-end smartphone market, the world’s largest, Apple ranked first and OPPO ranked second. Chinese smartphone manufacturers have “upgraded” their flagship products this year and OPPO has been at the forefront. The newly launched Find X has won unanimous praise from consumers and the media after a highly successful Paris launch. Not forgetting the company’s R series, which reinvigorated the industry at large with metallic colors and glass gradients.