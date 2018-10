Share:

LAHORE - A 47-year-old man was found dead at a house in the Manawan police precincts on Monday, rescue workers said.

A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they reached the spot. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was later identified as Arif, a rickshaw driver and resident of Fahad Town. His family told the police that Arif ended his life due to extreme poverty. The police were investigating the death.