OKARA:-A man was booked for pilfering electricity here. The Lesco staff raided the house of M Sharif, s/o M Sidiq, in Jalalkot Colony and found him guilty of power theft. A case was registered against him at B-Division police station. On the other hand, a drug-pusher was nabbed with heavy quantity of Charas. On a tip-off, the B-Division police raided and arrested Aftab, s/o M Rafiq Bhatti, a resident of Kot Nihal Singh, with 1.6kg of Charas. A case was registered against him.