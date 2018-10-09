Share:

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the government to include representatives from chambers of commerce and trade bodies in Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

While talking to a trade delegation from the twin cities on Monday, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem expressed strong resentment on government’s decision while constituting the council.

He said that the business community as the key stakeholder has been ignored and it was unfortunate that not even a single person from Federation (FPCCI), chambers of commerce or trade bodies was included in the EAC.

While quoting a recent statement of Finance Minister Asad Umar that Pakistan’s economy is going through a bypass and laying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), RCCI chief said that under the given situation it was imperative to have collective wisdom before making a final decision.

The chambers of commerce being the representatives of the trade and business community must be included in the EAC.

Their input and suggestions have been welcomed by all previous governments in Pakistan. Malik Shahid Saleem while showing concern on the deplorable condition of key economic indicators, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), GDP, foreign reserves and rupee decline against dollar, said that the prime objective of EAC was to propose structural reforms for sustained, inclusive and sustainable (SIS) growth and development. This can only be result oriented if it has proper representation from the Federation, Chambers of Commerce and Trade bodies, he added.

He expressed hope that the government, especially Ministry of Commerce will consider their concerns and include the key stakeholder in the EAC.–Staff reporter