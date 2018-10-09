Share:

KARACHI (PR) - To discuss the issues related to exports of rice sector, a meeting was convened in TDAP with the new management of REAP the other day. In the meeting, REAP was represented by their new chairman Safdar Hussain Mehkari along with their new EC members. TDAP was represented by their senior director general Dr M Usman and Azhar Ali Dahar, DG (South). During the meeting, detailed deliberation on pre and post-harvesting issues of rice, value addition in rice, pre-shipment inspection and issues in difficulties in clearance of rice at Kenya, Indonesia and Madagascar were held.