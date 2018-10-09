Share:

LAHORE - Religious scholars of all schools of thought have vowed to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to transform the country into a Madina-like welfare state.

They promised to back PM’s mission during a the Ulema Mashaikh Conference held the aegis of All Sects Ulema Board at a local mosque here Monday. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri presided over the sitting. JUI-S Leader Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom and other scholars spoke on occasion.

Noorul Haq said that division among the Muslims on the basis of sects was a conspiracy against Ummah. He said Islam was religion of peace and it promoted feeling of respect and brotherhood among all Muslims. Islam, he said, also emphasised upon giving respect to every human.

“We are united under the guidance of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),” he said, adding the Holy Prophet (PBUH) expressed religious tolerance for Christians by permitting them to worship according to their belief in the mosque.

He said that every Muslim should follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and avoid sectarianism. He urged scholars to shun differences and preach religious harmony in their speeches and sermons in the larger interest of the country. He said that religious scholars must start efforts for promotion of education, health, cleanliness, tree plantation and moral values besides eradicating corruption from the society.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly vowed to establish Madina Model State. He said the prime minister was focusing on revamping of religious seminaries.

Meanwhile, the minister visited PAT head office in Model Town and held a meeting with Dr Tahirul Qadri. He appreciated Minhajul Quran (the sister organisation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek) services for religion and education. He praised Dr Qadri efforts to promote real image of Islam across the world.