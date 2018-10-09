Share:

Islamabad - Upon directions of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer ‘National Resilience Day’ was commemorated across the province in remembrance of the victims of the catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan. DG Rescue Punjab prayed for the victims and expressed his solidarity with earthquake’s victims and their families. He also expressed his sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands of those who lost their precious lives and properties in the earthquake of 2005. He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Program can help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

In this regard, a central awareness walk organized by District Lahore at Command and Control Center Ferozepur road, Lahore led by District Emergency Officer, Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamar and other senior Emergency Officers from Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy, District Lahore and a large number of Rescue Scouts participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, the message of Director General was conveyed to all participants of the event that after establishment of Special Urban Search & Rescue Teams at Divisional Level of the Province, Service have enough capacity to respond any untoward incident as compared to past, adding that such incidents also provide us an opportunity of capacity building; therefore, we should focus on developing our systems to prevent future disasters.

Dr Rizwan Naseer further said that an integrated emergency services infrastructure essential for saving lives and providing citizens with the right to timely disaster response and care without discrimination was established in the form of Punjab Emergency Service, which is now working for promoting safety through Community Safety Program to establish socially responsible, healthy, safe and resilient communities in the province. In this regard, Community Emergency Response Teams are being established by Rescue 1122 at union council level in all Districts of Punjab. After enrolment and training Rescue Scouts are being attached with Emergency Service in their respective districts to assist in emergency response, and risk reduction and prevention of emergencies for the establishment of safer communities in all Districts of Punjab. Dr Rizwan Naseer further said although Rescue 1122 has rescued over 6.3 million victims of emergencies but public awareness and community participation is essential to prevent emergencies and for becoming a disaster resilient Nation. In Rawalpindi during Disaster Awareness Day activities Rescue 1122 carried out different awareness activities including an awareness stall displayed at Pak China Centre Islamabad, organized an awareness seminar on Disaster Awareness Day with the coordination of District Administration, an awareness seminar at Fatima Jinnah University and Disaster Awareness Walk has also been arranged with TEVTA students by Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi. A large number of community members have been sensitized through above mentioned awareness activities by Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi.