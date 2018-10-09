Share:

HAFIZABAD-An integrated strategy, proper training, and capacity building of Rescue 1122 workers are prerequisite for fighting natural calamities, said DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Rescue 1122 in connection with National Disaster Day, he said that Federal and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities were providing all sort of resources to enable the rescuers to protect the human lives during flood, earthquake, and other emergencies.

A walk was organised by the Rescue-1122 to create awareness among the masses to take preventive measures in case of any emergency.

District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah said that his team was well-prepared and fully equipped to meet any eventuality to save human lives and all-out steps were being taken to create awareness among the general public. He further said that the rescuers were committed to save the human lives during flood and earthquake.

CONCERNS

Local citizens expressed their grave concern over supply of sewage to their vegetable fields from the disposal well Kolo Road Hafizabad. They said that the growth of vegetable from dirty water was injurious for human health but the cultivators were using filthy water with impunity. They said that last year this inhuman and illegal practice was banned by the district administration but due to negligence of the authorities concerned the cultivators again started reclaiming their vegetable fields from the sewage, which must be stopped promptly.

ADVICE

While distributing uniforms and equipment to the sanitary workers, Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rafaqat Ali Bhatti advised the sanitary workers to perform their duties with commitment to improve the sanitary conditions in the city. He said that the population of the city had been increased to a great extent while the numbers of sanitary workers was quite inadequate. He said that provincial government had been requested to allow the Municipal Committee to recruit 860 more sanitary workers and also to provide dumpers, loaders and other equipments for the clearance of sewerage system. In this connection, he requested the local MNA Ch. Shouat Ali Bhatti to use his good office to accede the request of the MC.

NABBED

The City police raided different places and arrested Gulzar, Jahangir Sikandar, Usman, Atif, and nine others who were involved in different bike snatching and burglary incidents. The police also recovered stolen motorcycles and other household articles from the accused. Meanwhile, Kassesay police arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered 650g of Chars from his possession.