Share:

MULTAN - An export terminal of the Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) has been made operational in Sadiqabad to facilitate handling of import/export containers mostly via rail. The initiative would cut significantly the cost of importers and exporters on goods transportation. Member Customs, FBR, Zahid Khokhar, inaugurated the modern export terminal facility in Sadiqabad on Monday, Customs officials said. Collector Customs Multan Ambreen Ahmad, chairman MDPT Khawaja Faazil, besides officials of Customs Dept, custom clearing agents, transporters and businessmen were present.