ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday approved the protective bail of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Yaqoob Nasir in a murder case and directed him to appear before trial court Quetta on October 19.

The IHC bench granted the protective bail against the surety bonds worth Rs5,000. The bail would be considered cancelled if the accused failed to appear before the trial court on fixed date, the order said.

It may be mentioned here that Doki Police Station Balochistan had registered a murder case against Nasir on October 3, 2018. The PML-N leader was accused of involvement in murder of a citizen Shahjehan on an conflict related to mine.

Sardar Yaqoob adopted the stance in his plea that he was in Senate when the incident took place. He claimed the allegations against him were baseless and requested the court to grant him protective bail.