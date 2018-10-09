Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-The assistant commissioner, along with his team, retrieved the building of Government Primary School in Danseer village which had been in use of a land grabber for the last 18 years on Monday.

According to official sources, land grabber Fiaz Hussain had been using the land and building of the school for animal farming for 18 years. Children of the area had been deprived of education. The AC took notice of it and recovered the school from illegal occupation of the accused. Locals highly appreciated the act of the AC and his team.

On the occasion, AC Tayyab Tahir said that he would not give any chance to land mafia to escape and would remove all encroachments from the area.