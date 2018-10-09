Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad. The event at the SECP's head office was attended by Shaukat Hussain, chairman, SECP, Lt General (r) Khalid Asghar, rector, NUTECH, Shauzab Ali, commissioner, SECP, and Brigadier Dr. Syed Adnan, registrar, NUTECH, and other senior professionals representing both institutions. Under the MoU, the SECP and NUTECH will collaborate to educate the NUTECH students about capital markets, NBFCs, insurance and company incorporation etc. The SECP will propagate financial knowledge, ideas and share networks and resources with students through multiple activities such as seminars, webinars, stock trading competitions and panel discussions. Shauzab Ali emphasized the importance of education in Pakistan especially related to capital markets, non-banking financial sector, company incorporation.

Shauzab said that collective efforts of regulators, industrialists and academics are the need of the hour. Lt General (r) Khalid Asghar emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and explained the initiatives taken by NUTECH to promote entrepreneurship. He lauded SECP's efforts and expressed his resolve to make the most of the SECP's investor education JamaPunji campaign.