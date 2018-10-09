Share:

ISLAMABAD:- A six-member delegation of Senate headed by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla reached Turkey to attend a meeting of speakers of Eurasia countries’ parliaments. A statement issued by Senate Secretariat says that Deputy Speaker of Turkish Parliament, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey received the delegation. Deputy Chairman Senate Mandviwalla said:”As head of the delegation from the Senate, I extend our appreciation to the Russian Federation, and Republic of Korea for taking this initiative to bring the parliaments of Eurasian countries together and special thanks to Grand National Assembly of Turkey for hosting this third Conference.”– STAFF REPORTER

Senator Mandviwalla said he took this opportunity to express his deep appreciation on the warm hospitality that had been extended to his delegation.