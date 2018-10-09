Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that strengthening all-weather Pakistan-China strategic partnership is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the early implementation of CPEC projects will help realise the true potential of Pak-China economic relations not only for the two countries but for the entire region.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting at Prime Minister’s Office Monday. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Information Minister Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, Power Minister Omar Ayub, PM’s advisers Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain, foreign and planning secretaries and other senior officials. Prime minister’s forthcoming visit to China and CPEC projects were discussed during the meeting. Premier Khan said that the flagship CPEC under BRI initiative of President Xi Jinping also offered opportunities to other countries to invest in its different projects and reap the benefits.

He said that CPEC was a great opportunity to learn from the Chinese experience especially in social sector, agriculture and other areas.

He said that the agricultural output of the country, considered as the backbone of economy, can be enhanced manifolds by learning from Chinese expertise and employing latest technologies and efficient methods.

The prime minister emphasised on the need to focus on early establishment of Special Economic Zones in various parts of the country which would help the local industry to grow through industrialization and would also create huge employment opportunities for the youth.