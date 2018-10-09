Share:

KARACHI (PR) - UAE Chapter of the ICAP arranged a Continued Professional Development (CPD) and networking event for chapter members at a hotel of Dubai. The theme of the event was “New Beginnings” which highlighted the need for ICAP members to appreciate leadership and realize the connection between leadership and new beginnings. Three motivational speakers, including two Emirates speakers Lt Col. Mohammed Murad and Fatima Bin Mousa Alloghani as well as one Pakistani speaker Khawaja Rizwan Saleem boosted the morale of chartered accountants. ICAP UAE Chapter is a wing of Pakistan Association Dubai; representing community organization of expatriate Pakistanis in the UAE. “Pakistan and Pakistanis have a great potential in being the best in the world. The bright aspiring finance fraternity present here will surely play an integral role in the development and progress of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates,” said Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

Asma Jan Muhammad, chairman of the UAE Chapter of ICAP Members, discussed about the chapter’s vision and plans for the coming years. She also introduced and explained the roles of other members of the Managing Committee of this chapter.

President Pakistan Association Dubai Dr Faisal Ikram said “We should all make a promise to ourselves to do something useful for the society and we Pakistanis as a community have immense passion to take on unprecedented initiatives”.

PAD is in the process of building the world’s largest community centre for overseas Pakistanis which will have a not for profit healthcare facility; a first of its kind in the GCC by any expatriate community. UAE Chapter of ICAP members has pledged Dh1 million towards this unprecedented initiative after which a wall in the medical centre will be named after them.

Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia, ICAP President, spoke about ICAP Oversees Chapter’s and their importance in supporting CA Pakistan profession worldwide. He appreciated the event organized by the UAE Chapter Committee focusing on the soft-skills of ICAP members.

He also spoke about measures being taken by ICAP to help CA Pakistan being recognized by international bodies as well as steps being taken by ICAP to improve the quality of practice by small and medium practicing firms, continuous improvement of curriculum and examination review as well as professional regulations governing CA Pakistan profession.

The event was well received by the members of the Institute both in Pakistan and in UAE.