LAHORE – Wapda edged KPT 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League underway at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. M Khurram scored the decider. According to PFF spokesman, Wapda started aggressively against Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and kept possession of the ball, most of the time, but poor finishing remained an issue. KPT goalkeeper Sanaullah was rock solid until 72th when midfielder M Khurram found a space and netted the ball to make it 1-0 for Wapda. KPT counterattacks to reduce deficit were not enough. In another encounter, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) had a frustrating goalless game against Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). SNGPL enjoyed most possession but failed to break the deadlock. Some half chances were missed by PCAA as well.