LAHORE - A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his wife at a house in Islampura on Monday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Rashid. A police official said the couple was fighting over some domestic dispute when the wife took out a knife and stabbed her husband. As a result, Rashid received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died later.

The police registered a murder case against the woman on the complaint of father of the deceased. Further investigation was underway.

Old man crushed to death

A 65-year-old man was crushed to death under a speedy vehicle on the Main GT Road in Baghbanpura on Monday.

An eyewitness told the police that the victim was trying to cross the road when a rashly-driven vehicle ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the driven managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.