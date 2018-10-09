Share:

SIALKOT-A youth was shot dead by his rivals while a dead body was found in a heap of trash in Sialkot district.

Asif was shot dead by his rivals soon after his release from Sialkot district jail in a case of injuring a few people in a dispute. Civil Line police officials said that village Phalora, Pasrur tehsil based Muhammad Asif was released from Sialkot jail in Saturday evening. When four armed accused (including his two rivals Umer and Yasir) started chasing him. He fled away towards Anwaar Club Auditorium Sialkot near District Courts Sialkot, when the accused opened fire on him, killing him on the spot soon after his release from Sialkot jail. Police handed over dead body to his grieved family for burial after autopsy at a local hospital.

Local people found the dead body of an unknown person from the local trash heaps in Commissioner Road locality of Sialkot. Local police said that the deceased was an addict who died due to over dosing of drugs. Police shifted dead body to the local hospital.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The Tehsil Municipal Administration Sambrial retrieved as many as 10 kanal of state land from the illegal occupants.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Miss Azubah Azim, this state land was owned by the different departments, which has been retrieved by the illegal occupants. Local police have registered separate cases, in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali Police have registered a case against two accused - Rameez and Mubeen for constructing buildings illegally without getting their maps approved by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation. Police have registered the case on the report of Buildings Inspector Zaka Ullah.