KARACHI-Nehr Ghar Films proudly announces the return of Pakistan’s official submission for the 92nd Academy Awards,“Laal Kabootar’ to the big screen across Pakistan from 11th October 2019.

Submitted for Oscar consideration in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 92nd Academy Awards, Laal Kabootar also won the Archana Soy Audience Award for ‘Best Feature Film’ at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle.

In addition to this, Laal Kabootar was screened, as an official selection, at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019 and at the prestigious Washington DC South Asian Film Festival 2019, where the dynamic and super talented lead, Ahmed Ali Akbar, won the ‘Best Actor Male’ Award for his outstanding performance.

Credited as the best Pakistani movie of 2019, Laal Kabootar is a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi.

But with his back against the wall, Adeel has some hard choices to make. Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn, however when her world turns upside down in a series of incidents, she chooses to put up a fight even though her life is on the line.