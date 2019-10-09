Share:

Islamabad police have held 221 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 37 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested.

Police also arrested 29 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, Police held 13 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 5.062 kilogram hashish, 1.532 kilogram heroin,26 wine bottle were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 13 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols and 54 rounds from them.

Moreover, Police nabbed 139 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures.