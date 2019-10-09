Share:

Ghazni - An explosion at a university in southeast Afghanistan has wounded at least 19 students, according to officials, two of them critically.

The blast on Tuesday took place inside a classroom at Ghazni University, located on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Ghazni, Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said. Governor’s office said 12 of the wounded are female students of Ghazni University.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion that is reported to have taken place inside Afghanistan’s Ghazni University.

Noori added that two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Last month a magnetic explosive device attached to a minibus belonging to the same university detonated, killing the driver. Noori says five students were also wounded in that blast.

At least 14 people, including a child, were killed and 37 wounded on Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and Daesh terror group.