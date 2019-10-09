Share:

KHANEWAL (NNI): The police have arrested alleged kingpin of a gang involved in crime against children in the outskirts of Khanewal. The personnel of Bara Mail police arrested unnamed key accused involved in crime against children and recovered a laptop and cellphones used for making videos. The Khanwal District Police Officer (DPO) has said that the police also conducting raids at different places for arrest of two more members of the gang. The accused were also involved in making videos of the act of sexual assault against their victims and use them for blackmailing, the DPO said. Recently a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality. The incident occurred in Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where a 10-year old girl was raped, police said. Police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in subjecting the minor to sexual abuse. Earlier, four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June. Last month, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes.

‘Killed’ by kidnapper, minor found alive after 9 hours

TOBA TEK SING (Staff Reporter): The City Police arrested the kidnapper of three-year-old child and recovered the child who was thrown in a sugarcane field, some 4km away from city after strangling but luckily he remained alive even after nine hours. DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi informed the media persons that three-year-child Hassan, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Bakshi Park locality, was missing since 4:30pm since Sunday. On complaint, the police arrested an 18-year-old youth Hammad of same locality on suspicion who during interrogation confessed that he loved the aunt of child (sister of child’s father) and wanted to marry her but her family turned down his proposal. To avenge the refusal, he kidnapped the child and took him outside Chak 323/JB and ‘murdered’ him through torture and strangling. He told the police that he threw the “body” firstly into a canal but he again caught him and threw him into nearby sugarcane crop field from outside. The DPO added that the accused was escorted by the police to area where he had thrown the ‘dead body’ but he himself forgot where he had thrown him. However, the police searched the area and found the child there who was hardly breathing.

He said it was surprising that even after passage of nine hours the child was alive. He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors gave him oxygen and plastered his fractured arm (he had when accused had thrown him).Then he was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.