Facebook is one of the most used social sites that thousands of people use. This app is considered to be a successful app hence it is usually updated and bad things are disregard by Facebook.

The recent initiative taken by Facebook is to not show the likes in posts. Only one who like can view his own like. This has a great benefits since it has turned to a trend that people like those posts that have majority likes despite not having their own choices. The post with huge likes change people physiological behavior and people upon follow suit and like those posts despite knowing that they are not their interest posts. This system has been implemented in some developing countries such as Canada, Sri Lanka etc.

Thus, Facebook has done a good job.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.