LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved constitution of Punjab Local Governments Finance Commission (PLGFC) for distribution of resources among local governments.

The 13-member finance commission would be headed by Finance Minister which has also been tasked to devise a formula for provincial taxes.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over 18th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office which also decided to lift ban on recruitments in BPS-1 to 4 besides giving its nod to enhanced rates of fines for traffic violations.

Chief Minister directed the departments to forward their cases for recruitment against these grades. The Chief Minister will give approval to the recruitments after reviewing them on case-to-case basis.

Punjab cabinet decided to shutdown Sasti Roti Authority and decided to hold special audit of irregularities in this scheme. Action will be initiated in the light of special audit report.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing about anti-dengue measures.

The meeting decided to amend the table of registration fee of Registration Act, 1908 and the scope of e-stamping scheme will be further expanded after the amendments.

Approval was given to increase fines for violation of traffic rules as well as adoption of different steps for ensuring traffic management in the light of Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2019.

The meeting gave approval to amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levies Service Rules, 2009. It also decided to establish University of Technology in Rawalpindi and approved draft bill 2019 in this regard. Permission was granted to outlets of less than one cusec size.

The meeting approved release of funds worth more than six crore rupees with regard to operations of speedo buses from Bahawalpur to Lodhran. The meeting also granted approval to the draft of Punjab Demarcation, Numbering and Naming of Village and Neighbourhood Rules, 2019.

The Chief Minister directed the ministers to hold open courts in their respective districts adding that ministers should go to field to provide relief to the people and to control prices of items. The ministers should also regularly hold meetings to control dengue in their districts. He asked the ministers to review progress made on development projects and further directed that provincial ministers should visit hospitals, educational institutions, arazi record centres, police stations, jails and other public places and submit their reports to the Chief Minister’s Office. Every possible step will be taken for bringing ease in the lives of the people, he added.

The chief minister further said that cabinet members should maintain close liaison with the district administration and submit a fortnightly report to the CMO about the steps being taken for providing relief to the masses. “Proposals for further saving government resources should also be submitted and the ministers should burn midnight oil for serving the masses”, he stressed, adding that they should also keep their doors open to the public. He said performance of provincial ministers will be regularly reviewed.

The meeting gave approval to the appointment of Iftikhar Taj Mian as non-official member of management committee of Punjab Pension Fund. Minutes of 17th meeting of Punjab cabinet were also endorsed besides approval of decisions made in the 14th and 15th meetings of cabinet standing committee on finance and development. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

CM ANGRY AS FUNDS REMAIN UNUSED

Separately, a high level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which reviewed in detail progress made during past three months on Annual Development Programme and foreign funded projects. Chief Minister expressed displeasure over some departments for not timely utilizing the released funds. Usman Buzdar, while addressing the meeting directed to ensure the timely utilization of funds within the stipulated time-frame. He further directed that work should be started on development schemes till 15th of October after getting approval. He said that sluggishness in getting approval of development schemes is intolerable. He said that increasing the capacity of department is utmost necessary.

He said that there is no reason for delay in development projects. He said that pace on work of foreign funded projects should be accelerated besides ensuring their timely completion. Issued should be resolved at the earliest and subsequently move ahead. He said that he is not satisfied over the performance of some government departments. He said that pending affairs should be resolved as early as possible.