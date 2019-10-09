Share:

ISLAMABAD - The next meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be held on October 15 with a heavy agenda to consider.

The meeting which is routinely held on every Tuesday has been postponed due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official visit to China. According to official sources, the Federal Cabinet will have 14-point agenda which may be increased with addition of more points after the return of the Prime Minister. Apart from the routine agenda points, the PM will take the cabinet into confidence over his visit to China where he will be discussing the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and bilateral economic cooperation which largely include projects relating to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Other items on the agenda include approval of the revised master plan of the CDA, agriculture package for the Rabbi Crop as well as expansion of Ehssas Langar projects in three provinces. The PM as expected may also announce reshuffle of portfolios of some ministers during the next cabinet meeting.