KARACHI - A leading Chinese power company, Shanghai Electric, has mobilised its machinery and have start mining work in Thar Coal Block-I for development of mine and installation of 1320MW coal-fired power plant.

This was disclosed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Senior Member BoR Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Adl Secretary CM Shuhab Qamar and other concerned officers.

To a query, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh told the chief minister that Shanghai Electric has not only mobilised its machinery but has started removing over burden to develop a coal mine to generate 7.8 million tons of coal annually.

CM orders construction of colony for 600 displaced families

The chief minister was told that around 600 families would be displaced with the coal mining and installation of power plant. At this the chief minister directed Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to ask the Chinese Company to construct residential colony for the affected families.

“The colony of the affected villagers must have good houses, streets, school, park, mosque, temple, playground, and small market,” he said and added the new settlements bring those children to school who have never been there. He cited the example of the Suneri Dars village constructed by SECMC for the displaced people of Block-I.

He said their model village school was flourishing and even the gypsy type families have enrolled their children. “This is the real revolution for which we are achieving the results,” he said.

Shah said that he would visit Block-I and meet with the Chinese Company people and would also meet with the affected people. “We are here to look after them,” Mr Shah assured the displaced villagers.

The chief minister approved appointment of Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh as Chairman Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and also appointed him as Chairman of Thar Foundation to ensure Corporate Social responsibility.

NTDC

The energy minister told the chief minister that National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) has requested the provincial government to provide them 100 acres of land at Jhimpir for construction of a Grid Station to evacuee the power generated from wind corridor.

Secretary Energy Musdiq Khan said that the provincial government has given license to 10 companies to install their wind energy plants. The issues is how to evacuee their power, therefore installation of a Grid station was very necessary.

The chief minister directed the SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez to seek a report from DC Thatta and DC Jamshoro for making 100 acres of land available for the Grid Station. He in principle approved the plan for provision of 100-acres land to NTDC for Grid Station.

Waste Energy: Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh told the chief minister that a Kuwaiti Company has applied for installation of Waste-Energy project at Dhabeji. The project proposal was sent to the chief minister which he has approved. Now, they were applying for tariff with NEPRA.

Rge chief minister said that the company would be give land at Dhabeji for installation of waste-energy [power] plat. He directed the minister energy to pursue their request in NEPRA so that the dream of generating energy from the trash/ waste of Karachi could be realized as we have materialised the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by generating electricity from Thar Coal.

GASIFICATION

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed provincial energy department to reconcile with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to start its impending village gasification for which his government has already paid the demand note.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had paid Rs6.5 billion for village gasification. “Out of Rs6.5 billion, an Rs1.5 billion meant for village gasification is still laying with SSGC for providing gas to 58 villages in different districts,” he said and directed Energy Minister to hold a meeting with SSGC and get them gasification work started.

LB POWER BILLS

Sindh Chief Minister directed Finance and Energy departments to work out a plan so that the electricity bills of DMCs, District Council of Karachi and water board could be cleared in time.

“I have notice that the procedure for releasing payment for power bills to local bodies and then to the utility company, K-E, take time and by the time penalty is imposed for late payment,” he said and added that he wanted a fiscal discipline for power bills.

Mr Shah said that as per order of the Supreme court of Pakistan Rs580 million electricity bills of KMC upto March 2019 were paid by the provincial government and from April 2019 the KMC has to pay its bills on its own.