Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tuesday advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment. The citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme. The RDA Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination. The property dealers have been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes. Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public, said the chairman. Talking to APP, he said, the authority was approving new housing projects according to the rules. He said, total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process. The RDA had directed the owners of illegal housing schemes to stop sale and purchase of the plots of their projects, he added. The authority had instructed the illegal housing societies to stop advertising their projects else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices.

Gallery 6 announces result of first round of Arjumand Painting Award

ISLAMABAD (APP): Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) this year. Out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings. The judges were eminent artists and curators including Mobina Zuberi, Irfan Gul Dahri and Arjumand Faisel. The 44 selected artists must submit their painting properly framed/stretched ready for display. The paintings would be submitted at Gallery 6 Islamabad, either in person or through courier, between November 6 to12. Paintings should not be sent earlier or later. The selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a show at Gallery 6 in November this year during Islamabad Art Fest19. All displayed paintings will be for sale. Artists will be given 60 per cent of the selling price of the painting when sold. Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2019.

The selected artists included Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Ali Asad, Amra Fatima Khan, Anas Abro, Aqeel Solangi, Aqiq Ehsan, Asghar Ali, Asra Batool, Asrar Farooqi, Awais Naqvi, Behrera Basit, Buland Iqbal, Bushra Khalid, Ehsan Memon, Fakhra Asif, Farah Khan, Farina Najam, Hina Asghar, Hina Tabassum, Isbah Afzal, Itrat Naeem, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Kanwal Zafar, Mahmood Hayat, Mariam Ansari, Muhammad Asif Kasi, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Sulaman, Muhammad Yasir Azeem Khan, Nadia Batool, Nazia Shahan, Rabbia Maqsood, Rahman Zada, Saba Qayoom Laghari, Samra Cheema, Sana Nezam, Shakir Adnan, Syed Noroz Ali, Syrrah Ali, Unab Sumble, Usman Khalid and Zafar Iqbal.