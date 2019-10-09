Share:

FBR lauds services of retiring officer

LAHORE (PR): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring Member Administration Shad Muhammad in the Board-in–Council Meeting. All the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tribute to the services of retiring officer. Chairman FBR Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi presented a shield to Shad Muhammad on this occasion.

UBL to offer mobile contactless payments

KARACHI (PR): UBL is the first bank in Pakistan which has partnered up with Gemalto, a Thales company, Visa and 1LINK to launch digital payment through tokenization on the UBL Digital App. The aim is to offer traditional payment services into convenient, secure and rewarding digital payment experiences. With this ambition in mind UBL will enable its customers to enjoy the freedom and convenience of secure payments, via the bank’s existing smartphone app by using Gemalto TTR (TSH – Token Requestor) based on HCE (Hosted Card Emulation) technology.

Hilal Care hand wash

LAHORE (PR): Keeping up with its tradition of enriching people’s lives with the best quality consumer products, Hilal Care recently launched SIENA, Pakistan’s first perfumed antibacterial hand wash developed using Europe’s finest fragrances.

Foree gets payments licence from SBP

KARACHI (PR): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted permission to Foree to provide payment services in Pakistan. Foree is a mobile payment platform which enables users to pay anyone using QR Code, Mobile Number, CNIC Number, Email Address, Twitter handle, Facebook or Foree Address (a virtual payment address). It is a universal, low cost digital payment platform for businesses, enabling even the smallest merchant to start accepting digital payments in a cost effective manner without the need for any expensive POS machines. Founder and CEO of Foree, Saleem Ropani said, “Foree is on a mission is to make payments easy, interoperable and trusted to power economies by delivering Financial Inclusion and Social Economic Justice.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust gets registration in France

LAHORE (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust achieved another milestone by receiving legal status of a charitable organization from French authorities. ‘Shaukat Khanum Memorial Foundation’ is now registered in France with the French National Directory of Associations (“Répertoire National des Associations”) under number W952012960. Over the last two decades, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has established its reputation across the globe as one of the most credible institutions of Pakistan. Over 75% of cancer patients receive free treatment at SKMCH&RC in Lahore and Peshawar.