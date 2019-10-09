Share:

Three more dengue patients died at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday and another 162 people with dengue visited government-run hospitals in the city.

A resident of Koral, Muhammad Amir, 24 died in the intensive care unit on Wednesday morning, five days after he was diagnosed with dengue and admitted to hospital.

Another patient, resident of Chittian Hattian, named Zahid, age 48 died in the high dependency unit where he was admitted, four days after he was brought to hospital by his family.