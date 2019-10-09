Share:

LAHORE PR - Punjab Energy Department & Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) organised one day workshop in Lahore on the topic of solarization of public universities on ESCO model in Punjab. With this project, the universities will have solar systems installed at their roof-tops and resultantly save significant amount of their budget to be utilized in other educational purposes.

Vice chancellors of all universities were invited in this workshop. Secretary Energy Muhammad Amir Jan welcomed all participants and explained that private investment will be engaged to solarize these institutes that will reduce burden on national grid and will provide cost effective power. Chief guest, Minister for Energy Govt. of the Punjab Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that Govt of Punjab is taking various initiatives to meet the demand of electricity in the province and have done a lot work in this regard. He further added that to adopting this ESCO model also create jobs in the market and will facilitate the institutes to meet their energy demands.

MD PEECA Adnan Mudassar and Program Manager PEECA Adbur Rahman and other Vice Chancellors were among the participants. Participants appreciated the initiative taken by the Energy Department Govt. of the Punjab.