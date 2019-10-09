Share:

The President stated this while chairing 9th meeting of the Senate of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Lahore, here on Tuesday. Various items of the agenda came under discussion and approval was granted accordingly. The President said that fashion and design industry had huge significance for socio-economic development of the country.

He added that main objective of establishment of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was to produce professional graduates who were capable of adding value to the relevant industry in order to boost Pakistan’s exports. The meeting was briefed that PIFD graduates had 100 percent absorption in the market and PIFD had linkages with renowned international institutions. The President encouraged PIFD to develop online programmes keeping in view changing market requirements. He further stated that governing bodies i.e. Senate and Syndicate had an important role to ensure good governance. He also advised PIFD to ensure holding of regular meetings of the Senate to comply with the statutory requirements.