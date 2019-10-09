Share:

While hearing the petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Wednesday granted time to both parties to submit written replies and adjourned the case for three weeks.

Fawad Chaudhry took the stance that anchorperson Sami Ibrahim conducted programs against him, aired pictures of his wife and daughter, and is running a campaign against him on social media.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said he was abused during the program. The case should be concluded by imposing a fine on the plaintiff to put an end to the blackmailing, he stressed.

Sami Ibrahim maintained that Fawad Chaudhry slapped him in front of FIA DG Bashir Memon still an FIR was not lodged against the federal minister. Fawad Chaudhry is calling me a blackmailer whereas he himself is corrupt, Sami Ibrahim affirmed.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it is inappropriate to conduct such programs and directed the federal minister to create a forum in the parliament to address such issues.

Furthermore, the chief justice added that the parliament should itself hold its accountability instead of bring the matter to courts. The hearing was adjourned for three weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that the petition seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s disqualification was filed under Article 62(1)(f) for concealing his assets.