4.5 million new female voters have been registered due to the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This is a part of the larger plan to get female voters registered in the country and especially in areas where women are not encouraged to vote due to societal pressure. It helps maintain the status quo and also maneuver election results in favour or against particular political parties. These newly registered voters are from areas with orthodox thinking that prevents females from exercising their right to vote - Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The incentive given to these women was to get them in the National Database. National Database and Registration Authority’s mobile vans were used to offer free services to women to get an identity card made. They also introduced Friday as a specific day for registration of women and that incentive alone encouraged many women to participate. The initiative should not just end with the registration of female voters but also continue to ensure that this registration translates into voting. The aim is to fight the regressive thinking pattern that prevents exercising of legal rights of the citizens of the country and it runs deep in certain areas of Pakistan.

The ECP along with the government can impose voting of both genders by making the voting process null and void if female voters below a certain percentage do not cast a vote in these areas. It is important to establish both with political parties and masses that appeasing the female vote bank is also necessary because female-centric issues often take a backseat due to male-centric ideologies, leadership, and vote bank. The actual litmus test of this drive will be on the day of the elections, especially in KP and Balochistan.