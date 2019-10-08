Share:

Rawalpindi-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a letter to the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to obtain the travel history of Pakistani national female involved in travelling between United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan allegedly on British passport of her elder sister, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation here on Tuesday.

The letter was written by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station/Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) FIA Raja Ishaq to IBMS seeking the record of accused Laila Shah’s travel into and out of country, they said.

Sources said Laila Shah travelled to Pakistan from the UK apparently on passport of her elder sister, Rifat Shaheen who is a British national, to marry a police officer namely Jawad Abbas.

They said Laila Shah again jetted off to UK after developing differences with her husband by using the same passport of her sister infuriating Abbas.

Sources disclosed that the alleged fraud of Laila Shah was unearthed by Abbas by approaching FIA AHTC accusing her of travelling between Pakistan and UK on bogus documents. They said FIA officials had registered an FIR number 296 with PS AHTC/FIA under sections 419/420/468/471 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Laila Shah in 2012, they said

However, the complainant, who is a police officer in Punjab Police and serving in Rawalpindi, submitted an affidavit before a court of law to save the skin of Laila Shah where she was produced by FIA Immigration Department after catching her from Islamabad International Airport upon her arrival in the country from UK on bogus passport.

Sources claimed the name of the accused was placed in black list by the authorities due to registration of a case against her.

Abbas, a sub inspector by rank, stated in the affidavit he furnished before court that he had mistakenly got registered a case against her ex-wife and he did not want to pursue the matter, they said. He pleaded before the court he had no objection if the court discharged the accused, they said.

On this, Shaista Kundi Judicial Magistrate Section 30, discharged Laila Shah from the case on 7 September under section 63 CrPC subject to furnishing surety bond in sum of Rs20,000, sources mentioned.

They said the judge, however, made it clear in her written verdict that the discharge of the accused Laila Shah shall not mean acquittal and Investigation Officer (IO)/SHO PS AHTC/FIA SHO Raja Ishaq may continue with the investigation accordingly.

The Nation owned the copy of verdict laid down by Shaista Kundi, the judicial magistrate.

When contacted, SHO PS AHTC/FIA Raja Ishaq confirmed that he had sent a letter to Director IBMS to obtain travel history of Laila Shah, accused of travelling between Pakistan and UK on passport of her sister. He said the FIA would punish the lady as per law if she was found involved in travelling on bogus documents.

He confirmed that a court of law had discharged the accused after her ex-husband furnished an affidavit in her favour before court, however, the FIA would continue its investigation as per directed by the honourable judge. “We will complete our challan in light of travel history to be issued by Director IBMS,” said SHO Raja Ishaq. He said FIA would solve the case purely on merit.