LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan on Information & Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minter’s Office here today. Matters relating to mutual interest, measures taken for providing relief to the masses, and various welfare projects were discussed during the meeting. The Chief Minister and Special Assistant to PM strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the Kashmir case as Ambassador of Kashmir at every forum in an effective manner. Modi government has crossed all limits of violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir. International community will have to take practical measures for stopping the Indian barbarity in Occupied Kashmir. The world will have to play its due role by considering the Kashmir as a human issue rather than a piece of land. He said that accountability of corrupt elements without any discrimination guarantees progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Former practices of misuse of national resources have been ended. He said that government is the custodian of national exchequer and the same is being spent on the people welfare. Government will continue its journey of people’s wellbeing. Government is working round the clock for bringing uplift to the living standard of people. Change has been set in and government is working round the clock for brining improvement in every sector of life. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that effective legislation for removing the hurdles in the way of providing relief to the masses is a self-evident proof of the Punjab government’s performance. Reforms in various sectors will ensure the social security of impecunious strata of the society. She said that merit is the hallmark of PTI’s government. People have no interest in the dead horses and they have rejected the stance of opposition. She also presented suggestions to the Chief Minister regarding ongoing educational, health and other development schemes in Sialkot.