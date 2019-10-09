Share:

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has stated that first ever logistics policy of the country is being formulated to streamline the sector.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with World Post Day in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, he said the policy will be finalized in one or two months' time.

He said a number of measures taken by the incumbent government have improved Pakistan Post and other departments under communication ministry.

He said Urgent Mail Service has been started across the country and Pakistan Post has also started Pick and Deliver service.

Murad Saeed said steps are also being taken to provide facilitation to persons and entities associated with e-commerce.

He said the ministry is pursuing an open policy and has received 1,97,000 complaints and suggestions to improve the working of various departments of the ministry.

He said after achieving the target of overcoming the loss, Pakistan Post will be rebranded into a modern organization.